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Unvaccinated Woman Suffer Awful Uterine Changes By Just Being Near Vaccinated People
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881 views • April 22, 2021
Unvaccinated women are getting periods with excruciating pain in levels they haven’t experienced before, as well as menopausal women getting their periods, often multiple times in a month, women having miscarriages, bleeding heavy and shedding their uterus wall JUST BY BEING NEAR VACCINATED PEOPLE! Countless stories coming in about this so this is an u explained phenomenon happening in areas where there are lots of vaccinated people.
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