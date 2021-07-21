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3 Ways Globalist Plan to Steal "Free Will" from Humanity l Taking Ground Podcast 6
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54 views • July 21, 2021
Reference Notes for Podcast 6:
1.) The Guardian article on ability to control mice remotely: https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour
2.) Stew Peters TV: Interview with Dr. Jane Ruby - Graphene Oxide - only useful to kill someone slowly: https://www.brighteon.com/0b936426-eaa2-4e9d-8e21-e73f5dfa09b4
3.) Link to movie: Out of Shadows (by Mike Smith): https://www.outofshadows.org
4.) Grace & Glory: The link is not available to the most recent show with Clay Clark. As soon as it is available, I will add it.
1.) The Guardian article on ability to control mice remotely: https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour
2.) Stew Peters TV: Interview with Dr. Jane Ruby - Graphene Oxide - only useful to kill someone slowly: https://www.brighteon.com/0b936426-eaa2-4e9d-8e21-e73f5dfa09b4
3.) Link to movie: Out of Shadows (by Mike Smith): https://www.outofshadows.org
4.) Grace & Glory: The link is not available to the most recent show with Clay Clark. As soon as it is available, I will add it.
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