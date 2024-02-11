Ford Steering locked - Retry Fault

Just had this issue with a friends car and this video helped fix the problem, so re-uploading it.
For me the car was a keyless Ford Focus with the "Steering locked - Retry" Fault showing.
My friend violently shock the steering wheel whilst I repeatedly pressed the Power on engine start button and it worked like a charm. (You have to get really quiet violent with the steering wheel, in our case)
Hope this helps someone else :)
