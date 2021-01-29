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A borderless nation, "this is a crisis" | Senator Marsha Blackburn
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10 views • January 29, 2021
As President Joe Biden has reversed several immigration policies put in place by President Trump, Senator Marsha Blackburn responds to the moves, saying the nation will be "in a crisis"` if Biden's plan for a 'borderless' nation comes to fruition. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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