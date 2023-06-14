Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rod Taylor @ March for Life Victoria 2023
45 views
channel image
CHP Canada
Published Wednesday |

Rod Taylor speaks at the Victoria March for Life, May 11, 2023. The works of darkness are around us but the Truth will set us free. Our federal government spends lavishly to get us to agree with abortion, to accept censorship of ideas and dialogue. We MUST resist!


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/


Keywords
abortiongovernmentpro-lifevictoriapro lifechp canadachristian heritage partymarch for liferod taylorbccdnpolichpcanadamarch for life 2023m4lvictoriabc parliament

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket