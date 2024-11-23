BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CTP Honoring Family - CTP S2ENovVideoOnlyExclusive 20241123
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 5 months ago

CTP S2ENovVideoOnlyExclusive 11m 02s... https://youtu.be/gnbbwPTDYwo (also on/at: BitChute, Brighteon, DailyMotion, Rumble, YouTube)

CTP 20241123 S2ENovVideoExclusive episode: Honoring our Family... further thoughts... Follow-up to episode with James Gebhardt and MyArkit from just a few days back Wed. Nov. 20th that CTP episode dropped...

CTP S2ENovSpecial3 NOTES ( listen (Wed Nov 20 2024 and thereafter)

at: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/16141033-christitutionalist-politics-s2enovspecial-preserving-memories-w-james-gebhardt )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2ENovSpecial) Preserving Memories w/ James Gebhardt

See buzzsprout Transcript for full Show Notes and Transcript Bonus

James and I discuss the Biblical application of HONOR MOTHER/FATHER in our Modern times and the saving/storage of imagery to indeed preserve not just our memories but our Elders legacy. How that can be simplified with MYARKIT.com - The Ark for Memories.

[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]

Transcript Bonus: "Music, Tv, Politics; and yes some more on Movies too" TheLibertyBeacon piece

Keywords
politicsdadfatherfamilypodcastchristianmothermompicturespreservationphotosimagespreservingdaddymommaunclemommyauntjlenarddetroitniecenephewchristitutionalistmyarkitjames gebhardt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy