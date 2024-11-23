CTP Honoring Family - CTP S2ENovVideoOnlyExclusive 20241123

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP S2ENovVideoOnlyExclusive 11m 02s... https://youtu.be/gnbbwPTDYwo (also on/at: BitChute, Brighteon, DailyMotion, Rumble, YouTube)
CTP 20241123 S2ENovVideoExclusive episode: Honoring our Family... further thoughts... Follow-up to episode with James Gebhardt and MyArkit from just a few days back Wed. Nov. 20th that CTP episode dropped...
CTP S2ENovSpecial3 NOTES ( listen (Wed Nov 20 2024 and thereafter)
at: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/16141033-christitutionalist-politics-s2enovspecial-preserving-memories-w-james-gebhardt )...
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2ENovSpecial) Preserving Memories w/ James Gebhardt
See buzzsprout Transcript for full Show Notes and Transcript Bonus
James and I discuss the Biblical application of HONOR MOTHER/FATHER in our Modern times and the saving/storage of imagery to indeed preserve not just our memories but our Elders legacy. How that can be simplified with MYARKIT.com - The Ark for Memories.
[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]
Transcript Bonus: "Music, Tv, Politics; and yes some more on Movies too" TheLibertyBeacon piece