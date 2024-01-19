Democrat Claims We Need More Neutered Border Guards NOT Doing their Job

Democrat Dan Goldman questions a mother who lost for child to fentanyl brought over the border, asking her if we need more border guards. She contested, stating that we need guards that are allowed to do their job which the Democrats are clearly preventing them from doing in an effort to bring illegal immigrants across the border to vote for them in future elections. #democrats #border #woke #fentanyl
