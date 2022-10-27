Xi Jinping May Launch Blitz on Taiwan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/493147
Summary：10/26/2022 Miles Guo Live: Xi Jinping may launch a blitz on Taiwan. The CCP has learnt a lesson from Ukraine: they will behead the leader of the Democratic Progressive Party first, then destroy military bases, infrastructures and powerplants. Forcing the people of Taiwan to surrender.