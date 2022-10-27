Xi Jinping May Launch Blitz on Taiwan

https://gnews.org/articles/493147
Summary：10/26/2022 Miles Guo Live: Xi Jinping may launch a blitz on Taiwan. The CCP has learnt a lesson from Ukraine: they will behead the leader of the Democratic Progressive Party first, then destroy military bases, infrastructures and powerplants. Forcing the people of Taiwan to surrender.
