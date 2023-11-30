Israel Attacks During ‘Truce’ Will West Bank Explode w Abby Martin (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel BreakThrough News at-
The Socialist Program
As the clock ticks down on the truce in Gaza, Israel has attacked and killed at least two children in Jenin, a city in the West Bank.
Brian Becker is joined by Abby Martin, creator & host of the Empire Files and director and narrator of the documentary Gaza Fights for Freedom, at GazaFightsForFreedom.com.
