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"Increase Our Faith" - The Hidden Treasure of Luke 17:5-19 "Keys to Developing a Hearing Ear" - Part 2
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26 views • October 11, 2020
In the gospel of Luke there is a passage in the 17th chapter that complements the lessons of chapter 8. I previously introduced what I like to refer to as the Hear-Do cycle, the operative principle of the trending ways of the increasing or decreasing of our ability to hear. This can be equated to faith. There are some truths involved that are rather hidden and that are really quite profound. Most Christians believe that having "more faith" is the key to a more powerful life. The apostles did too, but Jesus challenged that, giving those who would have a hearing ear more insight into this essential of life!
This video features a study on TheOpenScroll.com that is Part 2 of our "Keys to Developing a Hearing Ear" series. Written by Bob Schlenker. Read by Aaron Hermann.
The study is found here:
https://theopenscroll.com/keyIncreaseFaith.htm
A playlist of this video series is found here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkOsXzkeLxI&;list=PLjiPOC8yurztB8a8fyb3dNcXCFH0bZnvO&index=1
This video features a study on TheOpenScroll.com that is Part 2 of our "Keys to Developing a Hearing Ear" series. Written by Bob Schlenker. Read by Aaron Hermann.
The study is found here:
https://theopenscroll.com/keyIncreaseFaith.htm
A playlist of this video series is found here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkOsXzkeLxI&;list=PLjiPOC8yurztB8a8fyb3dNcXCFH0bZnvO&index=1
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