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Over 14 million Texans facing water disruptions following winter storm
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80 views • February 22, 2021
Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, discusses how the storm has affected the state’s water supply and provides an update on recovery efforts. He also weighs in on stimulus talks in Congress.
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