Charlie Kirk's Final Stand

Netanyahu’s government knew that if they could pocket Charlie Kirk, they would capture the allegiance of young, right-wing men, the very cohort needed to maintain the pro-Israel consensus in America for another generation. This was a “double or nothing” poker hand; Israel had already funded Turning Point USA, and this was the final move to own its leader outright.

But Kirk, to his credit, saw the strings attached. He said no.

Then, Netanyahu’s office reportedly extended another invitation: “Come to Israel and meet with me.” Again, Kirk refused.

Soon after, he was dead.