© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vladimir Bukovsky: The European Union - The New Soviet Union
Follow
1
Share
Report
31 views • May 01, 2022
Vladimir Bukovsky spent many years in Russian labour camps and psychiatric prisons for defending human rights. He escaped to Britain in 1976. Mr Bukovsky gave the world a living proof that there can be no regime vicious and sinister enough to eradicate the thirst of freedom in people. Common sense will always strike back and dismantle whatever Gulag those bastards are creating, and will do so without a shot fired.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.