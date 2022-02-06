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PURPLE-HAIRED CU*T LISTENED TO HER (((TEE-VEE))) AND THE RESULT IS VAX INDUCED NEUROLOGICAL DAMAGE
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160 views • February 06, 2022
Another Moron Who Refused to Listen to the Warnings and Preferred to Obey the Commands of What She Heard on Television and Now Will Probably Have to Live With Some Degree of Neurological Damage.. Possibly for the Rest of Her Life, Lets Not Also Bring to the Table She Is Also Possibly Sterile Now, b, b, but Keep Watching That Television Sweetheart.
credit goes to / pulled from ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/fPJrYdPzRwV3/?list=subscriptions
"THE VACCINE HAS RUINED MY LIFE"
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
OK.RU (Russian Youtube) ----> https://ok.ru/profile/585480743095 (sign in to OK.RU and my videos can be seen)
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
credit goes to / pulled from ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/fPJrYdPzRwV3/?list=subscriptions
"THE VACCINE HAS RUINED MY LIFE"
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
OK.RU (Russian Youtube) ----> https://ok.ru/profile/585480743095 (sign in to OK.RU and my videos can be seen)
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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