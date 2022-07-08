Chilling Video from World Economic Forum Head Makes His Plans Clear

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'Nobody Will Be Safe' - Your Body My Choice!
9 Jul 2022 Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to the BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales, Nick Searcy, and Rebel News’ Ezra Levant about a clip of Klaus Schwab the founder of the World Economic Forum and face of the Davos globalist set. In his message he says that “no one will be safe” until everyone is vaccinated. As the COVID pandemic recedes, why are unelected globalists like Klaus Schwab still able to influence public policy?
THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM CHAIRMAN THREATENS PEOPLE OVER VACCINES https://www.bitchute.com/video/0pYW8yWZaOjb/