Vivek Ramaswamy on Elon Musk's plan for Twitter | Will Cain Podcast

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On this episode, Will sits down with New York Times Best-Selling Author and Entrepreneur, Vivek Ramaswamy to discuss his latest book ‘Nation Of Victims.’ Will and Vivek discuss how victimhood and woke culture have seeped their way not only through politics, but the world of corporate finance. Plus, Vivek shares his unique theory on what he believes are Elon's ultimate goals are for Twitter.