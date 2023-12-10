CTP 20231209 S1E25 Big Pharma (creating Paranoia and #FearPorn) soundbite

CTP S1E25 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Dec 9 2023 and thereafter) at: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/14116746-christitutionalist-politics-s1e25-year-in-review-part-1 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E25) "Year in Review (part 1)"

What it says - Year in Review part 1... PLUS Bill Hatch (of NQAM - Not Quite After Midnight) joins to discuss odds-and-ends like last week's mixup, Family lineages, "Words have meaning" and their original context (Let Them Eat Cake) vs twisting to fit today's political agendas rather than Historical accuracy and intent, Will Adelson shake up the NBA?, Contract Law and BiDUMB latest attempts at pandering and violation there-of, Military Service, and a couple of NQAM Show topics/Guests, and more.





Episode related pieces...

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/year-2023-in-review/

- As referenced in the Show: Switch to DISH deal, call 888-608-6768 and use referral code VCD0026116345 (for signup Bonuses)

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13392857-christitutionalist-politics-s1e8-norton-v-shelby-county-tn-case

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13818882-christitutionalist-politics-s1e18-odds-and-ends-17th-amendment-end-times-security-uni-party-more

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13353222-christitutionalist-politics-s1e7-bidenomics-working-alinsky-and-clowardandpiven-planned-usa-destruction-bideneconomy

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13433265-christitutionalist-politics-s1e9-bidenomics-part-2

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/continued-twisting-warping-of-language/

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/continued-twisting-warping-of-language-part-2/

- https://tinyurl.com/ItsAWonderfulLifeChristmasFilm

- Give the Gift of Coffee: https://tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees





