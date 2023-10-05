⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (5 Oct 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(5 October 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled two attacks by Ukrainian Armed Forces near Krasnogorovka and Pervomayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, strikes were delivered at clusters of enemy manpower and hardware near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy's losses were up to 210 Ukrainian personnel killed or injured, four armoured fighting vehicles, and six motor vehicles.

In counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one D-20 howitzer.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, the Russian Group of Forces supported by air strikes and artillery fire defeated manpower and hardware of the 65th Mechanised Brigade near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

Over 35 Ukrainian personnel, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles were eliminated.

In counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit two French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery systems, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two D-30 howitzers, as well as one Msta-B gun.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aircraft and artillery inflicted fire damage on manpower of the 25th Air Assault, 14th and 115th mechanised brogades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Timkovka and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

▫️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 170 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, four pick-up trucks, two M109 Paladin howitzers, as well as one D-30 gun.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, well-coordinated actions of the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopter strikes and artillery fire repelled two attacks launched by assault groups of the 63rd and 67th mechanised brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

In addition, strikes were delivered at clusters of enemy manpower and hardware near Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic), Torskoye and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

During the day in this direction, the enemy suffered losses of up to 80 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces supported by helicopters and artillery inflicted fire damage on assault detachments of the AFU 58th and 72nd mechanised brigades near Urozhaynoye, Nikolskoye, Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and repelled one enemy attack launched by the 128th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy's losses amounted to over 80 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one Pion self-propelled gun.

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 45 Ukrainian servicemen and two motor vehicles have been neutralised by fire.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 107 areas during the day.

One AFU ammunition depot was wiped out close to Bogdanovka (Kirovograd region).

Air defence systems have intercepted one JDAM guided bomb and eight U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

In addition, 27 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Kremenets, Berestovoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Novaya Zburyevka, Proletarka (Kherson region), Pologi, Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region), Tavolzhanka (Kharkov region), and Svatovo (Lugansk People's Republic).

📊 In total, 484 airplanes and 250 helicopters, 7,518 unmanned aerial vehicles, 440 air defence missile systems, 12,334 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,160 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,658 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 13,809 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.