⚡️Results of a Missile Attack on a Building near the Iranian Embassy in Damascus - Targeting IRGC Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi

Al-Arabiya, citing Iranian sources, reports that Mohammad Reza Zahedi, commander of the Al-Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, was killed as a result of an Israeli air force strike on Damascus.

⚡️Results of a Missile Attack on a house near the Iranian Embassy in Damascus⚡️Reuters also confirms the death of IRGC Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi as a result of an Israeli attack on the Syrian capital. If the information is confirmed, this will be a serious blow for Tehran.

ADDING...

The consequences of the Israeli strike on Damascus look even more serious than previously stated.

Previously, along with Mohammad Zahedi, General Hossein Aminullah (head of the IRGC General Staff in Syria and Lebanon) and IRGC Major General Haj Rahimi, who worked in the Palestinian direction, also died.

There is also unconfirmed information about the death of a high-ranking IRGC functionary, Mohammad Said Izadi, who only the day before met with Hamas representatives in Tehran.



