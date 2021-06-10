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PROPHECTIC SIGNS JUN 10, 2021 - MORE THAN 600 EARTHQUAKES IN CALIFORNIA LAST WEEK
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140 views • June 10, 2021
Israel reported to strike several sites across Syria …. US to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system …. Biden State Department refuses to use term ‘Abraham Accords’ when discussing historic Trump achievement …. Palestinian Government pays $42,000 to family of terrorist who killed Israelis …. More than 600 earthquakes have shaken the California-Mexico border since Saturday …. Drought emergency declared in most of California amid ‘acute water supply shortfalls’
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