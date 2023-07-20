Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
14-year-old girl dies after vaccine from inflammation, notes Peter McCullough, MD
channel image
The Prisoner
8647 Subscribers
Shop now
290 views
Published Yesterday

“A 14-year-old Japanese girl takes shot #1  [COVID-19 vaccine],  and gets a little sick. “Takes shot #2,  and gets a little more sick.” “Six months later, she takes [shot #3]. “Her sister says  she was having trouble breathing that night.” “Her family finds her dead at home the next day.” “They demand an autopsy.” “They find  every organ in her body is rotting out with vaccine [induced] inflammation.” “The Japanese conclude that  it is fatal, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine-induced multi-system inflammatory disorder.” “It cannot be any more  clear than that.” Peter McCullough, MD did an interview with Alex Jones on July 15, 2023. It is posted here: https://rumble.com/v303glu-dr.-peter-mccullough-issues-emergency-warning-cancer-virus-found.html

The scientific paper about the 14-year-old Japanese is posted here:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10027302/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
pfizervaxxpeter mccullough md

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket