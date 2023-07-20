14-year-old girl dies after vaccine from inflammation, notes Peter McCullough, MD

“A 14-year-old Japanese girl takes shot #1 [COVID-19 vaccine], and gets a little sick. “Takes shot #2, and gets a little more sick.” “Six months later, she takes [shot #3]. “Her sister says she was having trouble breathing that night.” “Her family finds her dead at home the next day.” “They demand an autopsy.” “They find every organ in her body is rotting out with vaccine [induced] inflammation.” “The Japanese conclude that it is fatal, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine-induced multi-system inflammatory disorder.” “It cannot be any more clear than that.” Peter McCullough, MD did an interview with Alex Jones on July 15, 2023. It is posted here: https://rumble.com/v303glu-dr.-peter-mccullough-issues-emergency-warning-cancer-virus-found.html
The scientific paper about the 14-year-old Japanese is posted here:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10027302/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.