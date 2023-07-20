14-year-old girl dies after vaccine from inflammation, notes Peter McCullough, MD

“A 14-year-old Japanese girl takes shot #1 [COVID-19 vaccine], and gets a little sick. “Takes shot #2, and gets a little more sick.” “Six months later, she takes [shot #3]. “Her sister says she was having trouble breathing that night.” “Her family finds her dead at home the next day.” “They demand an autopsy.” “They find every organ in her body is rotting out with vaccine [induced] inflammation.” “The Japanese conclude that it is fatal, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine-induced multi-system inflammatory disorder.” “It cannot be any more clear than that.” Peter McCullough, MD did an interview with Alex Jones on July 15, 2023. It is posted here: https://rumble.com/v303glu-dr.-peter-mccullough-issues-emergency-warning-cancer-virus-found.html

The scientific paper about the 14-year-old Japanese is posted here:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10027302/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

