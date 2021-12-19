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What Environmentalists Won't Tell You: An Inconvenient Truth
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101 views • December 19, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3369/annoyed-by-the-soot-stained-hobo-call-in-show-july-29th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3369-annoyed-by-the-soot-stained-hobo-call-in-show-july-29th-2016
Question: “I have listened to many of Stefan's podcasts with several different guests and they seem to make the case that environmentalists are "anti-human". I am confused by this because all of the environmentalists I have talked to are really concerned about the health and well-being of their children, grandchildren, and all future generations of human beings when it comes to clean water, air, and soil."
"Can you help me understand the role of environmental regulations in a Free Market and Free society? What happens when your upstream neighbor decides he wants to dump all of his shit in the river?”
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3369/annoyed-by-the-soot-stained-hobo-call-in-show-july-29th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3369-annoyed-by-the-soot-stained-hobo-call-in-show-july-29th-2016
Question: “I have listened to many of Stefan's podcasts with several different guests and they seem to make the case that environmentalists are "anti-human". I am confused by this because all of the environmentalists I have talked to are really concerned about the health and well-being of their children, grandchildren, and all future generations of human beings when it comes to clean water, air, and soil."
"Can you help me understand the role of environmental regulations in a Free Market and Free society? What happens when your upstream neighbor decides he wants to dump all of his shit in the river?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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