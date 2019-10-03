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Wealth taxes will impact everyday working people: Bobby Jindal
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4 views • October 03, 2019
Former Louisiana Governor and 2016 Republican presidential candidate Bobby Jindal on Democrats' proposed wealth taxes, the economy and how the short term problems Americans are enduring from the trade war will ultimately be trumped.
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