Scott and Zelda by Bibi - English Cover
Paro-litty-karaoke
Paro-litty-karaoke
10 views • 1 day ago

Original Scott and Zelda by 비비 (BIBI)

This artist came up on my feed recently, with this particular song. Don't know what it is about this melody, but it scratches an itch in my brain, so much so, I felt the urge to translate it from Korean to English so that I could record it.
The original artist uses a lot of word play and double meanings to make her point, and I tried to capture this in the translation, and tried to include as much word play as possible. I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed writing this version.
Please do go and watch the original and show the artist some love. Thank you!
All lyrical translation (Korean > English) and vocals are my own, I own no rights to the music which is used under current legislation permitting parody/satire/covers.
For entertainment purposes only.
All my content is based on my personal beliefs, opinions, research and lived experience and is not in any way, intended to cause distress, harm, offence or alarm to anyone - that said, if you are offended or triggered by any of my content, then it quite simply was not made for you.

bibikorean to english translationscott and zelda coverkpop covers
