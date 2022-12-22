Welcome To Proverbs Club.Feeding The Poor.
Proverbs 22:9 (NIV).
9) The generous will themselves be blessed,
for they share their food with the poor.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Feeding the poor feeds a blessing to the feeder.
Go get blessed.
