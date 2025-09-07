BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Follow the Timeline to Know the Time of Burning Dream 9-6-25@2-12 AM Shared 9-7-25
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
***In the post below this is referring to the full moon in general and not the time that the moon turns red. Sorry for not clarifying this point. God bless.
From the NY's Labor Day parade is crashed dream.
Party crasher: someone who attends an event uninvited
Jesus Christ and Father God crashed the parade. They attended it. That's all a party crasher does.
But why? It's like found in the Holy Bible
Genesis 18:20-21.
We know this because what's happened once will happen again. (Ecclesiastes 1:9)
Like with Sodom and Gomorrah the final moment of justice and judgment before the burning came and they were destroyed.
There will be a Labor day ( birthing/ baby born) weekend in which Babylon will burn. The blood moon on the Gregorian calendar is the 7th of September. On the Enochian calendar it runs from the 7th to 8th.
Please take this to Jesus Christ in prayer and try, test and discern this as we're all called to do in His Name.
God will do everything possible and honorable to give his creation a chance for survival. 2 Peter 3:9***


A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning the timeline of Abraham, Lot and Sodom & Gomorrah's burning with fire and how it applies to the coming burning of like cities in America-Babylon.

Genesis 18:20-21

20 And the Lord said, Because the cry of Sodom and Gomorrah is great, and because their sin is very grievous;

21 I will go down now, and see whether they have done altogether according to the cry of it, which is come unto me; and if not, I will know.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740


Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84


Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry


Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh


Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist


YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ

New Beginnings YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/@MLJM7777

Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/


Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell


Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271


Odysee Channel:

https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry

