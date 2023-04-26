Moms on a Mission | Education | Guest Erin Lee | Transgender Indoctrination | Parental Rights | Sexualization of Children | Transparency in Education

Today we are joined by super mom, Erin Lee. This Colorado mom explains how her middle school daughter was invited to join a secret Gay Straight Awareness/Alliance club where the teacher and teaching volunteer spoke about gender and sexuality while urging students to hide information from their parents. Erin goes on to describe how her daughter revealed this disturbing information to her and her husband and how the school responded when they asked why this curriculum was being taught in a middle school program without parent permission. We discuss the response of the school and how the state of Colorado continues to push legislation supporting left wing ideology that systematically removes parents from obtaining important information about school curriculum. Erin gives some advice on how parents can push back against controversial school policy and shares how she has started her own organization, erinforparentalrights.com, that is fighting for parental rights, transparency in education, and against the sexualization of children.





Links:

www.defendinged.org





www.erinforparentalrights.com





www.thenewamerican.com





https://www.standingforfreedom.com/2022/06/the-dark-and-tragic-roots-of-the-child-transgender-movement/





www.momsonamission.net



