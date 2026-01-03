NOW IS THE TIME TO GROW SPIRITUALLY, Ecclesiastes 3:1-8; Matthew 16:27; Romans 2:6-10, 20260103

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
Ecclesiastes 3:1-8
To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:
2 A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted;
3 A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up;
4 A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance;
5 A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing;
6 A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away;
7 A time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak.
8 A time to love, and a time to hate; a time of war, and a time of peace. Amen!
Ecclesiastes 7:23
23 All this have I proved by wisdom: I said, I will be wise; but it was far from me.
Ecclesiastes 8:17
17 Then I beheld all the work of God, that a man cannot find out the work that is done under the sun: because though a man labour to seek it out, yet he shall not find it; yea farther; though a wise man think to know it, yet shall he not be able to find it.
Psalm 96:13
13 Before the Lord: for he cometh, for he cometh to judge the earth: he shall judge the world with righteousness, and the people with his truth.
Ecclesiastes 11:9
9 Rejoice, O young man, in thy youth; and let thy heart
cheer thee in the days of thy youth, and walk in the ways of thine heart, and
in the sight of thine eyes: but know thou, that for all these things God will
bring thee into judgment.