NOW IS THE TIME TO GROW SPIRITUALLY, Ecclesiastes 3:1-8; Matthew 16:27; Romans 2:6-10, 20260103

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Ecclesiastes 3:1-8

To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:

2 A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted;

3 A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up;

4 A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance;

5 A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing;

6 A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away;

7 A time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak.

8 A time to love, and a time to hate; a time of war, and a time of peace. Amen!



Ecclesiastes 7:23

23 All this have I proved by wisdom: I said, I will be wise; but it was far from me.

Ecclesiastes 8:17

17 Then I beheld all the work of God, that a man cannot find out the work that is done under the sun: because though a man labour to seek it out, yet he shall not find it; yea farther; though a wise man think to know it, yet shall he not be able to find it.

Psalm 96:13

13 Before the Lord: for he cometh, for he cometh to judge the earth: he shall judge the world with righteousness, and the people with his truth.

Ecclesiastes 11:9

9 Rejoice, O young man, in thy youth; and let thy heart cheer thee in the days of thy youth, and walk in the ways of thine heart, and in the sight of thine eyes: but know thou, that for all these things God will bring thee into judgment.



https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home