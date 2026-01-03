BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NOW IS THE TIME TO GROW SPIRITUALLY, Ecclesiastes 3:1-8; Matthew 16:27; Romans 2:6-10, 20260103
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
7 views • 1 day ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Ecclesiastes 3:1-8

To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:

A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted;

A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up;

A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance;

A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing;

A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away;

A time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak.

A time to love, and a time to hate; a time of war, and a time of peace. Amen!

Ecclesiastes 7:23

23 All this have I proved by wisdom: I said, I will be wise; but it was far from me.

Ecclesiastes 8:17

17 Then I beheld all the work of God, that a man cannot find out the work that is done under the sun: because though a man labour to seek it out, yet he shall not find it; yea farther; though a wise man think to know it, yet shall he not be able to find it.

Psalm 96:13

13 Before the Lord: for he cometh, for he cometh to judge the earth: he shall judge the world with righteousness, and the people with his truth.

Ecclesiastes 11:9

Rejoice, O young man, in thy youth; and let thy heart cheer thee in the days of thy youth, and walk in the ways of thine heart, and in the sight of thine eyes: but know thou, that for all these things God will bring thee into judgment.

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home  

