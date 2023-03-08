SHOW NO. 95 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 2 (Mar 1st, 2023)

In this episode, Idaho State Senator Tammy Nichols joins us to explain a bill she has introduced into the Idaho Senate that if passed into law would charge anyone who administers within the state of Idaho an mRNA vaccine could be charged with a misdemeanor criminal offense. Senator Nichols provides a very well-researched and compelling argument for the need for this type of legislation. Take a look and decide for yourself! You can learn more about and support Senator Tammy Nichols here: https://nicholsforidaho.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.