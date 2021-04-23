© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Infested Face Masks - NHS Doctor
Follow
5
Share
Report
302 views • April 23, 2021
Have you taken off your mask yet? If not, you will after watching this...
'Not On The Beeb' interviews Dr T, an NHS doctor who discovered the hidden story about surgical face masks.
Is it worms? morgellons? nanoparticles? Whatever it is, it is very concerning...
Contact Not_On_The_Beeb @ protonmail.com (delete empty spaces) if you are a professional with more info.
Source: https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/
Full length video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VHjufoay6Xs
Here is another video where she gives an insight into the horrible state of the NHS these days: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06gnFjcXgKU
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
'Not On The Beeb' interviews Dr T, an NHS doctor who discovered the hidden story about surgical face masks.
Is it worms? morgellons? nanoparticles? Whatever it is, it is very concerning...
Contact Not_On_The_Beeb @ protonmail.com (delete empty spaces) if you are a professional with more info.
Source: https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/
Full length video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VHjufoay6Xs
Here is another video where she gives an insight into the horrible state of the NHS these days: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06gnFjcXgKU
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.