Avoiding Emotions by Using Techniques, TFT & EFT Tapping, Meditation, Do You Think If You’re One With God You’ll Meditate Every Day? Intention, Addictions, Humility, 6th Sphere Spirits
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published Yesterday |

Original:https://youtu.be/LLyXne9blKU

20080713 The Human Soul - Emotional Clearing S2P1


Cut:

34m57s - 46m41s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com



“HOW CAN I BE CLOSER TO GOD WHEN I AM FURTHER AWAY FROM MYSELF?”

@ 38m30s


“THE REASON WHY WE SEARCH FOR TOOLS IS BECAUSE WE WANT TO AVOID THE EMOTIONS.”

@ 41m55s


Keywords
godmeditationmindspiritualitysinceritynew ageintentionhumilityintellectsimpleaddictionstappingsoul foodreal selfone with godcelestial spirits6th spherenew new agetoxic positivitysoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingtft techniqueeft tapping techniquecrystal work

