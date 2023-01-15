Avoiding Emotions by Using Techniques, TFT & EFT Tapping, Meditation, Do You Think If You’re One With God You’ll Meditate Every Day? Intention, Addictions, Humility, 6th Sphere Spirits

Original:https://youtu.be/LLyXne9blKU

20080713 The Human Soul - Emotional Clearing S2P1





Cut:

34m57s - 46m41s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com









“HOW CAN I BE CLOSER TO GOD WHEN I AM FURTHER AWAY FROM MYSELF?”

@ 38m30s





“THE REASON WHY WE SEARCH FOR TOOLS IS BECAUSE WE WANT TO AVOID THE EMOTIONS.”

@ 41m55s



