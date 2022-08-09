CNN Panic: Did DOJ just hand Trump the Republican nominee, & potentially the Presidency?

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Even CNN conceding that if the Mar-a-Lago raid was only about breaking some archiving laws, then it's going to work out VERY well for Trump: "This, I'm hoping goes beyond simply not complying with some archiving laws, or DOJ just handed Donald Trump the Republican nominee, and potentially the Presidency." 🔥🇺🇸