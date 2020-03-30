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God Himself Shall Be With Them (Pastor Charles Lawson) Sunday (Evening) Preaching: Mar 29 2020
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21 views • March 30, 2020
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God Himself Shall Be With Them (Pastor Charles Lawson) Sunday (Evening) Preaching: Mar 29 2020
Contrast Genesis (the Book of Beginnings) with Revelation (the Endings); Some of God's Promises of Blessings in the Book of Revelation; Some the No Mores in the New Heaven and New Earth.... All So Much to Look Forward to For Those Who Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ!
Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
God Himself Shall Be With Them (Pastor Charles Lawson) Sunday (Evening) Preaching: Mar 29 2020
Contrast Genesis (the Book of Beginnings) with Revelation (the Endings); Some of God's Promises of Blessings in the Book of Revelation; Some the No Mores in the New Heaven and New Earth.... All So Much to Look Forward to For Those Who Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ!
Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
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