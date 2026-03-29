You are Bold as a Lion | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬​

You are bold as a lion, fearless because you’re a child of God. In Christ you have boldness, confidence, and a peace that quiets every storm. Let the Holy Spirit stir up the gift within you, walk in your birthright of righteousness, and roar the Word until fear flees and victory remains.





You are Bold as a Lion

Prophetic Time | 27 October 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries





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