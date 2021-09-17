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Graphene Network Structure Growing In Vaxxed Blood
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1149 views • September 17, 2021
Graphene Network Structure Growing In Vaxxed Blood

The graphene oxide in the COVID jabs, as well as the nanobots being dispersed via chemtrails, are creating a secondary electro-magnetic circuit that piggy-backs onto the body's central nervous system. These covert physiological modifications act as foundational support for the coming bio-cyber CBDC financial apps that have been designed to interact with human DNA.

Dr. Chinda Brandolino refers to the technology that makes it possible for the Bluetooth to read codes in inoculated individuals...
https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/bluetooth.html

Biophysicist Guillermo Iturriaga on the electric field that AstraZeneca's vaccine generates...
https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/electric-field.html

Dr. José Luis Sevillano explains how graphene oxide and EMFs create the so-called COVID lung...
https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/COVID-lung.html

Non-ionizing radiation exceeding 50 times the maximum allowed in open places...
https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/radiation-excess.html

GRAPHENE OXIDE, 5G AND COVID WITH TIVON & HOPE...
https://crazzfiles.com/graphene-oxide-5g-and-covid-with-tivon-hope/

Nanobot encapsulating neuron...
https://odysee.com/@Mark2.0Podcast:4/f5b2d9ef107c033480594dd953955c7f:0

Stanford physicists discover new quantum use for graphene oxide,, ie, magnetism...
https://news.stanford.edu/2019/07/25/new-quantum-trick-graphene-magnetism/

Magnetic fields provide a new way to communicate wirelessly to and from the human body. The article below doesn't mention graphene specifically, but its very likely that graphene in the COVID jabs is being utilised as part of a super-conductive biological wireless communication system to facilitate the coming bio-cyber CBDC Quantum Financial System(QFS)...
https://www.electronicproducts.com/magnetic-fields-provide-a-new-way-to-communicate-wirelessly-via-the-human-body/#

Its not a vaccine, its a device.

Graphene - A biocompatible implant...
https://graphene-flagship.eu/graphene/news/graphene-sensors-read-low-frequency-neural-waves-associated-with-distinct-brain-states/

"That's right, they used radio waves to remotely control the nanotech embedded in the brain"...
https://beholdthemark.com/f/this-is-your-brain-on-remote-control

Is Graphene & 5G Causing COVID ? -
https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/Graphene---mRNA---Humanity-Standin%27-at-the-Crossroads:d?r=E3WmcvMTCaq8ySrox3auqyRgGWvAMJxa

No Chip Required: Biocoded DNA Resonant Frequency Links Targeted Individuals to Mind Control Matrix...
https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/No-Chip-Required-Biocoded-DNA-Resonant-Frequency-Links-Targeted-Individuals-to-Mind-Control-Matrix:e?r=EZxzU7Wn2e3oTWB35Rd7Xq35ScNo6pMa

Bill Gates has the bio-cyber QFS patent that will connect you to the NWO's A.I. quantum computers..
https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/The-not-so-obvious-patent-Is-this-really-about-block-chain-mining:f?r=BzeaDEtU9gUs5Seo2tJcXiQjJf9Ekzvu

Thanks to La Quinta Columna, Dr José Luis Sevillano, The Crowhouse, Dr Carrie Madej, G. Edward Griffin, the Aussie bloke with the hat & the beard and his German doctor friend, Biophysicist Guillermo Iturriaga, A Simulated Reality YT Channel and Harald Kautz vella.
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotechscamdemic
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