Graphene Network Structure Growing In Vaxxed Blood

Graphene Network Structure Growing In Vaxxed BloodThe graphene oxide in the COVID jabs, as well as the nanobots being dispersed via chemtrails, are creating a secondary electro-magnetic circuit that piggy-backs onto the body's central nervous system. These covert physiological modifications act as foundational support for the coming bio-cyber CBDC financial apps that have been designed to interact with human DNA.Dr. Chinda Brandolino refers to the technology that makes it possible for the Bluetooth to read codes in inoculated individuals...Biophysicist Guillermo Iturriaga on the electric field that AstraZeneca's vaccine generates...Dr. José Luis Sevillano explains how graphene oxide and EMFs create the so-called COVID lung...Non-ionizing radiation exceeding 50 times the maximum allowed in open places...GRAPHENE OXIDE, 5G AND COVID WITH TIVON & HOPE...Nanobot encapsulating neuron...Stanford physicists discover new quantum use for graphene oxide,, ie, magnetism...Magnetic fields provide a new way to communicate wirelessly to and from the human body. The article below doesn't mention graphene specifically, but its very likely that graphene in the COVID jabs is being utilised as part of a super-conductive biological wireless communication system to facilitate the coming bio-cyber CBDC Quantum Financial System(QFS)...Its not a vaccine, its a device.Graphene - A biocompatible implant..."That's right, they used radio waves to remotely control the nanotech embedded in the brain"...Is Graphene & 5G Causing COVID ? -No Chip Required: Biocoded DNA Resonant Frequency Links Targeted Individuals to Mind Control Matrix...Bill Gates has the bio-cyber QFS patent that will connect you to the NWO's A.I. quantum computers..Thanks to La Quinta Columna, Dr José Luis Sevillano, The Crowhouse, Dr Carrie Madej, G. Edward Griffin, the Aussie bloke with the hat & the beard and his German doctor friend, Biophysicist Guillermo Iturriaga, A Simulated Reality YT Channel and Harald Kautz vella.