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CNN BLAMES LAW ENFORCEMENT FOR 2020 MINNESOTA RIOTS
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20 views • April 01, 2022
It’s been a couple of years and the irrational emotional fire that burned down cities across our great nation has begun to die down, so of course CNN feels it’s time to steps in and throw more gasoline on it. They can’t have America, the black community especially, calm and coherent enough to see that they are being abused by villains claiming to be saviors. An undistracted unified populace poses the largest threat to their stranglehold on power you see. Why are you still listening to people who believe you lack the intelligence to acquire an identification card? Why are you still following people that never keep their promises? Why are you still voting for people who’s policies cost the lives of your sons and daughters? Why are you still waiting to be saved instead of choosing to save yourself? George Floyd was an addict and career criminal that died of an overdose. The officers in question were negligent in their duty to get him expedient medical attention. Maybe that attention would have saved his life and maybe he still would have passed, but the officers need to be held accountable for their inability to take action sooner. Everything else that happened was purposely orchestrated by the MSM like CNN to take us one step closer to destruction. As CNN attempts to blame the only people trying to protect citizens and property during these “mostly peaceful protests”, I wonder who’s going to hold them accountable for opportunistically taking advantage of what should have been a local tragedy - to divide the populace and instigate violence?
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/CNN-BLAMES-LAW-ENFORCEMENT-FOR-2020-MINNESOTA-RIOTS-e1gj562
https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/31/us/minnesota-george-floyd-protests-state-police-review/index.html?utm_source=ground.news&;utm_medium=referral
CNN COVERING RIOT MAY 28, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgyR3nSvyf0
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/CNN-BLAMES-LAW-ENFORCEMENT-FOR-2020-MINNESOTA-RIOTS-e1gj562
https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/31/us/minnesota-george-floyd-protests-state-police-review/index.html?utm_source=ground.news&;utm_medium=referral
CNN COVERING RIOT MAY 28, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgyR3nSvyf0
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