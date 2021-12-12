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TERRIFYING REALITY 2022 FINANCIAL CRISIS | Has it started? The $62 Trillion Dollar Question
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230 views • December 12, 2021
From Yanasa TV
As the world continues to battle viral outbreaks, the global financial crisis continues to unfold. With less tools available for the central banks to fight a financial collapse, the challenges facing us are reaching colossal size and magnitude. Today we discuss the 62 Trillion Dollar Asset class that could wreck havoc on global markets in 2022.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/_jXEbKsdA-M
As the world continues to battle viral outbreaks, the global financial crisis continues to unfold. With less tools available for the central banks to fight a financial collapse, the challenges facing us are reaching colossal size and magnitude. Today we discuss the 62 Trillion Dollar Asset class that could wreck havoc on global markets in 2022.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/_jXEbKsdA-M
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