Ex-Pfizer Chief Science Officer : “Second Wave” Likely Conjured Up by Flawed Test, “Pandemic Is Over”

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Speaking with Julia Hartley-Brewer, Dr Yeadon said the Government are "using a test with an undeclared false positive rate. That's dreadful.
"If you don't know what it is - shame on you."
Dr Mike Yeadon wants those who have tested positive for coronavirus to be tested again to eliminate the possibility of the test being a false positive.
Further Info:
Ex-Chief Science Officer for Pfizer: “Second Wave” Likely Conjured Up by Flawed Test, “Pandemic Is Over”:
https://www.anti-empire.com/ex-chief-science-officer-for-pfizer-says-second-wave-conjured-up-by-flawed-test-pandemic-is-over/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ch7wze46md0
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