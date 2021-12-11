© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Customs of the Heathen
Follow
3
Share
Report
37 views • December 11, 2021
This video is about certain customs and traditions of man are offensive to God. There are specific passages quoted in showing how preachers of today are doing these customs and calling it christianity.
If you'd like to help this small ministry please send your tithes and offerings to:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=JQ696QEXE45PC
or you can send your tithe, donation or offering to:
Daily Cross Ministries
P.O. Box 241
Culleoka, Tn. 38451
And Thanks!
If you'd like to help this small ministry please send your tithes and offerings to:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=JQ696QEXE45PC
or you can send your tithe, donation or offering to:
Daily Cross Ministries
P.O. Box 241
Culleoka, Tn. 38451
And Thanks!
Keywords
666john macarthurpredestinationlectureroman catholicismfalse doctrinejames whiteyulesovereignty of godsatan clausthe church of satanchristmas is abominationparadosisthe customs of the heathenchristmas is heathenheathen origins of christmasthe wheel of the yearelection of godthe mass of christceltic wheel of the yearthe swastika in the starsthe yule logthe yule altarthe traditions of menthe big dipper in the stars
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.