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QUICK, TASTY, SIMPLE Finger Licking CRACKERS is Here!! | How to make Crackers | Berkeley Chefs
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56 views • November 20, 2020
Welcome! In this video Elisha Berkeley will be showing you a quick, simple, easy and tasty way to make crackers! If you taught this video was amazing and easy, make sure to check out the time when Caleb cooked EASY quinoa. Click Here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8zbdKRcWiA Make sure to subscribe and hit the bell so you'll never ever, ever miss another one of our videos! Enjoy!
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*Ingredient for this Recipe
2 1/2 cup flour
1 Tbsp white sesame seed
See the ret of this recipe at: https://berkeleychefs.com/finger-licking-crackers/
Thanks for tuning into the Berkeley Chefs cooking channel. Thanks also to all the supporters of the Berkeley Chefs and all the subscribers. We hope you in the best of all your cooking adventures and until the next cooking post taste with the Berkeley chefs cooking!
If you like what content we produce click the link to subscribe to our YouTube Channel :
berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Support us on Subscribe Star: https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
*Ingredient for this Recipe
2 1/2 cup flour
1 Tbsp white sesame seed
See the ret of this recipe at: https://berkeleychefs.com/finger-licking-crackers/
Thanks for tuning into the Berkeley Chefs cooking channel. Thanks also to all the supporters of the Berkeley Chefs and all the subscribers. We hope you in the best of all your cooking adventures and until the next cooking post taste with the Berkeley chefs cooking!
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