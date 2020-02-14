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3 Choices for a Healthy Life | Dr. Peter Osborne | TTAC LIVE 2017
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26 views • February 14, 2020
Learn more from today’s video on making the right choices for your body… and the important role in preventing disease.
Dr. Peter Osborne begins with a brief overview of the important concepts of living a disease-free life… and the three types of choices that we make each day: chemical, emotional/spiritual, and physical.
Did you know that chronic sitting suppresses lymphatic fluid? Dr. Osborne elaborates not only on the physical choices we make, but the chemical and spiritual that are often overlooked.
Next, he describes the cycle of modern medicine… From being told that we have a disease, to our power of choice being taken away with cut, burn, and poison prescription. You have a choice.
You’ll hear Dr. Peter Osborne talk about past trauma and the need to resolve it. Check out this article on the healing power of forgiveness for more on emotional healing: http://bit.ly/healing-power-forgive
Dr. Peter Osborne begins with a brief overview of the important concepts of living a disease-free life… and the three types of choices that we make each day: chemical, emotional/spiritual, and physical.
Did you know that chronic sitting suppresses lymphatic fluid? Dr. Osborne elaborates not only on the physical choices we make, but the chemical and spiritual that are often overlooked.
Next, he describes the cycle of modern medicine… From being told that we have a disease, to our power of choice being taken away with cut, burn, and poison prescription. You have a choice.
You’ll hear Dr. Peter Osborne talk about past trauma and the need to resolve it. Check out this article on the healing power of forgiveness for more on emotional healing: http://bit.ly/healing-power-forgive
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