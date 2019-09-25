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How To Fix The Economy
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140 views • September 25, 2019
Could you fix the economy with just four simple words? “Get Rid of Taxes,” “Government Assistance for Everyone,” “Just Give it time”? We could come up with a four word slogan to promote just about any so-called fix for today’s problems. However, none of these slogans, and none of the policies being pushed by politicians around the globe address the root cause of every economic crisis.
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#debtsnowball,#moneymatters,#greedy
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Free booklet—The Ten Commandments: https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/booklets/the-ten-commandments
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected]
#debtsnowball,#moneymatters,#greedy
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