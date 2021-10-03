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Swine Flue , uncanny resemblances to covid 2020-21
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42 views • October 03, 2021
“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Mike Wallace 60 Minutes Exposes Swine Flu Pandemic Vaccine Fallout of 1976 -
Swine Flue , uncanny resemblances to covid 2020-21
Wallace opened the 1979 broadcast with the following:
The flu season is upon us. Which type will we worry about this year, and what kind of shots will we be told to take? Remember the swine flu scare of 1976? That was the year the U.S. government told us all that swine flu could turn out to be a killer that could spread across the nation, and Washington decided that every man, woman and child in the nation should get a shot to prevent a nation-wide outbreak, a pandemic.
Well 46 million of us obediently took the shot, and now 4,000 Americans are claiming damages from Uncle Sam amounting to three and a half billion dollars because of what happened when they took that shot. By far the greatest number of the claims – two thirds of them are for neurological damage, or even death, allegedly triggered by the flu shot.
https://vimeo.com/446532996
Keep in mind, the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) was signed into law in 1986. It is the first of two laws (PREP Act of 2005 is the other) that provide a double layer of tort immunity for vaccine manufacturers. Here is the story from 1979.
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/02/26/60-minutes-1979-swine-flu-investigation-has-uncanny-resemblances-to-covid-2020-21/?fbclid=IwAR3P5AGawaU2aG7p-ORh_3LfVOs1tPwjcoYhUVSVvpH21js83G-0ht7dGII
Mike Wallace 60 Minutes Exposes Swine Flu Pandemic Vaccine Fallout of 1976 -
Swine Flue , uncanny resemblances to covid 2020-21
Wallace opened the 1979 broadcast with the following:
The flu season is upon us. Which type will we worry about this year, and what kind of shots will we be told to take? Remember the swine flu scare of 1976? That was the year the U.S. government told us all that swine flu could turn out to be a killer that could spread across the nation, and Washington decided that every man, woman and child in the nation should get a shot to prevent a nation-wide outbreak, a pandemic.
Well 46 million of us obediently took the shot, and now 4,000 Americans are claiming damages from Uncle Sam amounting to three and a half billion dollars because of what happened when they took that shot. By far the greatest number of the claims – two thirds of them are for neurological damage, or even death, allegedly triggered by the flu shot.
https://vimeo.com/446532996
Keep in mind, the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) was signed into law in 1986. It is the first of two laws (PREP Act of 2005 is the other) that provide a double layer of tort immunity for vaccine manufacturers. Here is the story from 1979.
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/02/26/60-minutes-1979-swine-flu-investigation-has-uncanny-resemblances-to-covid-2020-21/?fbclid=IwAR3P5AGawaU2aG7p-ORh_3LfVOs1tPwjcoYhUVSVvpH21js83G-0ht7dGII
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