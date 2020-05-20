State of Emergency, Evacuations In Michigan After TWO Dams Fail and Unleash Huge Flood

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Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for one county after two dams breached on the same day, warning that downtown Midland could be under nine feet of water in just 12 hours as thousands evacuate.
Both the Edenville and Sanford dams near Midland breached on Tuesday after several days of heavy rainfall, sending a torrent of water downstream along the Tittabawassee River and prompting the governor to issue an evacuation order for the area’s 10,000 or so residents.
Learn More:
https://www.rt.com/usa/489148-michigan-dams-fail-evacuation/
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