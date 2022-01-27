HORRIFIC SCENES: Vax Victims Overflowing Morgues: Bodies Fill Morgues, Overflow Into Refrigerated Trailers - Stew Peters

Corrine Lund joins Stew Peters...



Corrine Lund is a registered nurse who has been one of the top whistleblowers regarding events unfolding in our hospitals.

Back in September she told Stew Peters how hospitals were vaccinating sedated elderly patients without their consent.

She also told the Stew Peters Show in December 2021 that our cherished grandparents were being left to soak in their own urine because of staff shortages caused by vaccine mandates, and that doctors and nurses were discriminating against the unvaxxed, limiting care due to their status as "purebloods".



Now, Corrine says she’s seen the inevitable sequel to that surge: the die-off.

Corrine says there are so many bodies that the local morgues have overflowed and they have to put extras into trailers in the parking lot.

She says people are dying of myocarditis, atrial fibrillation, strokes, respiratory failure, every ailment you can think of, and they’re all brain and heart clot related.