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Slash Records - V/A The Early Sessions
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31 views • October 03, 2021
A1 The Blasters– Border Radio
Engineer – Pat Burnette, Roger Harris
Producer – The Blasters
Written-By – Dave Alvin
2:43
A2 Gun Club*– Sex Beat
Engineer – Pat Burnette
Producer – Chris D.
Written-By – Jeffrey Lee Pierce
2:45
A3 Rank And File*– The Conductor Wore Black
Producer, Engineer – David Kahne
Written-By – Chip Kinman, Tony Kinman
3:30
A4 Violent Femmes– Blister In The Sun
Engineer – Glen L. Lorbiecki*, John Tanner
Producer – Mark Van Hecke
Written-By – Gordon Gano
2:23
A5 The Blasters– Long White Cadillac
Co-producer, Engineer – Jim Hill
Producer – The Blasters
Written-By – Dave Alvin
2:54
B1 X (5)– Los Angeles
Engineer – Norm Graichen, Rick Perrotta
Producer – Ray Manzarek
Written-By – Exene Cervenka, John Doe (2)
2:25
B2 Fear (3)– New York's Alright If You Like Saxophones
Engineer – Bruce Barris
Producer – Fear (3)
Producer, Engineer – Gary Lubow
Written-By – Lee Ving
2:07
B3 Germs– Caught In My Eye
Engineer – Pat Burnette
Producer – Joan Jett
Written-By – Darby Crash
3:21
B4 The Dream Syndicate– Tell Me When It's Over
Engineer – Pat Burnette
Producer – Chris D.
Written-By – Steve Wynn
3:27
B5 X (5)– White Girl
Engineer – Norm Graichen, Rick Perrotta
Producer – Ray Manzarek
Written-By – Exene Cervenka, John Doe (2)
3:29
Engineer – Pat Burnette, Roger Harris
Producer – The Blasters
Written-By – Dave Alvin
2:43
A2 Gun Club*– Sex Beat
Engineer – Pat Burnette
Producer – Chris D.
Written-By – Jeffrey Lee Pierce
2:45
A3 Rank And File*– The Conductor Wore Black
Producer, Engineer – David Kahne
Written-By – Chip Kinman, Tony Kinman
3:30
A4 Violent Femmes– Blister In The Sun
Engineer – Glen L. Lorbiecki*, John Tanner
Producer – Mark Van Hecke
Written-By – Gordon Gano
2:23
A5 The Blasters– Long White Cadillac
Co-producer, Engineer – Jim Hill
Producer – The Blasters
Written-By – Dave Alvin
2:54
B1 X (5)– Los Angeles
Engineer – Norm Graichen, Rick Perrotta
Producer – Ray Manzarek
Written-By – Exene Cervenka, John Doe (2)
2:25
B2 Fear (3)– New York's Alright If You Like Saxophones
Engineer – Bruce Barris
Producer – Fear (3)
Producer, Engineer – Gary Lubow
Written-By – Lee Ving
2:07
B3 Germs– Caught In My Eye
Engineer – Pat Burnette
Producer – Joan Jett
Written-By – Darby Crash
3:21
B4 The Dream Syndicate– Tell Me When It's Over
Engineer – Pat Burnette
Producer – Chris D.
Written-By – Steve Wynn
3:27
B5 X (5)– White Girl
Engineer – Norm Graichen, Rick Perrotta
Producer – Ray Manzarek
Written-By – Exene Cervenka, John Doe (2)
3:29
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