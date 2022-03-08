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Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer has Criminal History - Pharmaceutical Industry Connected to the Mark
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156 views • March 08, 2022
An assembled video of different stuff that is already out there related to gene modification and the mark of the beast. I just decided to put it all in one place. This video also shows that j&j and pfizer has a criminal history. I was on one of their pills for ASD that caused me side effects. They are not liable of course.
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