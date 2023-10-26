Create New Account
Port Huron City Council Meeting October 23rd 2023 with Audio provided by Kevin Lindke
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

This is a Port Huron City Council Meeting from October 23rd 2023, the city building was experiencing technical difficulties and was recorded without audio. The audio was provided by Kevin Linkde of Blue Water Healthy Living, who was present at the meeting.

https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

eileen teschblue water healthy livingport huron city council meetingkevin lindke

