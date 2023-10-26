Port Huron City Council Meeting October 23rd 2023 with Audio provided by Kevin Lindke

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
This is a Port Huron City Council Meeting from October 23rd 2023, the city building was experiencing technical difficulties and was recorded without audio. The audio was provided by Kevin Linkde of Blue Water Healthy Living, who was present at the meeting.
https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.