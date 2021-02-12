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MA Undersecretary for Climate Change David Ismay: "We Have to Break Your Will."
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142 views • February 12, 2021
Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance - 5 Feb 2021

David Ismay, Undersecretary for Climate Change, Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs in a presentation to the Vermont Climate Council meeting held on 1-25-2021.

“So let me say that again, 60% of our emissions that need to be reduced come from you, the person across the street, the senior on fixed income, right… there is no bad guy left, at least in Massachusetts to point the finger at, to turn the screws on, and you know, to break their will, so they stop emitting. That’s you. We have to break your will. Right, I can’t even say that publicly….”

Full source: https://tinyurl.com/y4p6r6f

STUDY: Reducing CO2 would require COVID-like lockdowns for decades – Global CO2 emissions dropped 8% in 2020 – But CO2 did NOT decrease in the atmosphere

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), “cumulative reductions of about this magnitude would be required every year to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement by 2030,” stated researchers at the Karlsruhe Institute for Technology (KIT) in Germany. “Recent measurements by researchers of KIT revealed that concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere has not yet changed due to the estimated emission reductions.”

"In spite of the reduced emissions, our measurements show that CO2 concentration in the atmosphere has not yet decreased," said Dr. Sussmann in a press release. "To reduce CO2 concentration in the atmosphere in the long run, restrictions imposed during the corona pandemic would have to be continued for decades. But even this would be far from being sufficient."
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climate changeco2global cooling
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