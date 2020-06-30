Social Distancing is a Torture Technique

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Would You Wear a Mask of Your Own Face? | Coronavirus News for June 25, 2020:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZRwO4kgUgOI
UNITED ALLIED STATES:
https://uas.govt.agency/
THE UNITED ALLIED STATES (UAS) W/ APOLLO FINTECH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jvNqAwdC-ug
WHO: 'The Worst is Yet to Come' and the Coronavirus Pandemic is 'Speeding Up' Because Some Countries Aren't Taking it Seriously Enough:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/who-the-worst-is-yet-to-come-and-the-coronavirus-pandemic-is-speeding-up-because-some-countries-arent-taking-it-seriously-enough/ar-BB167B4z?ocid=msedgntp
Burundian President Dies Suddenly after Expelling WHO for False Pandemic:
https://needtoknow.news/2020/06/burundian-president-dies-suddenly-after-expelling-who-for-false-pandemic/?utm_source=rss&;utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=burundian-president-dies-suddenly-after-expelling-who-for-false-pandemic
Children Have 0.00% Chance of Dying from COVID but are Harmed for Life by Social Distancing, Which has its Roots in CIA Torture Techniques:
https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/children-have-0-00-chance-of-dying-from-covid-but-are-harmed-for-life-by-social-distancing-which-has-its-roots-in-cia-torture-techniques/
Dr Aajonus Vonderplanitz 2009 Talk on Swine Flu:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPNdjqIaT1k
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH71Xg0l4R4WaqbvFnsMw7-Cs9JiWWPe4I0DUnQ
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!